Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh opened practice to the public Saturday. Here’s what we picked up.

They didn’t practice in pads (only helmets) and spent the first hour with their position groups doing drills. The first offensive line was exactly what Harbaugh’s been saying all spring — left to right, fifth-year senior Jon Runyan Jr., senior Ben Bredeson, junior Cesar Ruiz, senior right guard Mike Onwenu with either redshirt sophomore Andrew Stueber or redshirt frosh Jalen Mayfield at right tackle.

Today it was Stueber working with the ones.

Onwenu is moving pretty well and looks like he’s dropped a few pounds.