Michigan football officially launches Ann Arbor NIL Club

Michigan players announced the launch of the Ann Arbor NIL Club via Twitter.

Throughout the day on Monday, various U-M team members teased a "massive" NIL deal was in place, and now, we have our answer.

Michigan football has a new vertical in the NIL world.

"If you're a fan looking to support our whole team, this is how you can do it," the letter read.

This new NIL collective is a unique team-wide NIL initiative that provides all team members an equal opportunity to earn dollars and cents from NIL while providing fans with an experience that was impossible (and illegal) before the new era of college football.

To be a member, you sign up and donate. Levels of access depend on the number of a member's monthly donations.

For example, a $25+ monthly commitment gets members a free Aidan Hutchinson jersey. A donation of $100+ monthly earns members a steak dinner with players this fall.

According to the release, Ann Arbor NIL Club offers these benefits to members:

- Financially support our team and ensure we are a leader in the era of NIL

- Meet-and-greets and Q&A's with players

- Film breakdowns and other player-created content

- A community message board and chat to connect with the squad

The collective quickly raised $9,239.88 at the time of writing, 25 minutes after the website was launched.

One of the most unique and likely sustainable NIL projects since it launched, Michigan players should be taking care of themselves just fine this fall.