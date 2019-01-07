Michigan Football: Ohio State Hires Greg Mattison As Defensive Coordinator
Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison is leaving U-M for a rival for the second time in his career, TheWolverine.com has confirmed.
This time Mattison is headed for Columbus, where he'll be the Buckeyes' defensive coordinator. He'll replace Greg Schiano, who was let go recently according to BuckeyeGrove.com's Marc Givler.
Sources: Greg Schiano will not return as #OhioState defensive coordinator, #Buckeyes targeting Michigan DL coach Greg Mattison: https://t.co/PnInFNtmdm— Marc Givler (@MarcGivlerBG) January 7, 2019
Mattison left Lloyd Carr's staff for Notre Dame in 1996. He was ND's coordinator for five years before being demoted in 2002. He's also spent time as D.C. at Florida and with the Baltimore Ravens.
The 69-year old was in his fourth year on Jim Harbaugh's staff, retained after Brady Hoke was fired. He'd been Hoke's coordinator, but Harbaugh kept him on staff as line coach.
---
