Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison is leaving U-M for a rival for the second time in his career, TheWolverine.com has confirmed.

This time Mattison is headed for Columbus, where he'll be the Buckeyes' defensive coordinator. He'll replace Greg Schiano, who was let go recently according to BuckeyeGrove.com's Marc Givler.