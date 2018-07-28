There has been a heated debate on The Fort recently involving the talent disparity between Michigan and Ohio State, or whether or not one even exists at all.

OSU head coach Urban Meyer has recruited perhaps better than any coach in college football — with the exception of Alabama’s Nick Saban — since his arrival in Columbus in 2012, but U-M head man Jim Harbaugh hasn’t been far behind.

We spoke with BuckeyeGrove.com writer Marc Givler at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago to get his take on the matter, and what the media’s perception of the 2018 Wolverines is like down in Columbus.

“When it comes to talent, I want to start by saying Michigan has a lot of good defensive linemen up front, most notably [junior defensive end] Rashan Gary,” Givler said.

“Ohio State, on the other hand, will be breaking in a new quarterback [redshirt sophomore Dwayne Haskins], a new left tackle [sophomore Thayer Munford] and a new center [fifth-year senior Brady Taylor] — I actually think the Buckeyes’ offensive line going against Michigan’s defensive line will be the key matchup come November.