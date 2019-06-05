Michigan Football: Oliver Martin Enters The Transfer Portal
Several sources told TheWolverine.com last week Oliver Martin was preparing to enter the transfer portal. Today it came to fruition.
Martin visited Iowa, Notre Dame and Michigan State before eventually committing to Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.
Martin redshirted his first year on campus. He played in every game last year as a redshirt freshman and finished with 11 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown. He had been battling with his decision, several sources said, and appeared ready to stick it out in Ann Arbor.
Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis seemed to put it to rest with the tweet below:
WR CREW 🏈〽️ #SpeedInSpace #gOblue〽️ pic.twitter.com/pqZJwyoQU8— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) June 3, 2019
Iowa is a very likely landing spot for the former four-star, and he could play baseball for the Hawkeyes, as well.
Martin was part of an increasingly crowded receiving corps. Freshman Mike Sainristil had become a primary target this spring at the slot and was expected to at least give Martin a battle for playing time.
