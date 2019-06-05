Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Several sources told TheWolverine.com last week Oliver Martin was preparing to enter the transfer portal. Today it came to fruition.

Martin visited Iowa, Notre Dame and Michigan State before eventually committing to Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

Martin redshirted his first year on campus. He played in every game last year as a redshirt freshman and finished with 11 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown. He had been battling with his decision, several sources said, and appeared ready to stick it out in Ann Arbor.

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis seemed to put it to rest with the tweet below:



