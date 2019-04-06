Michigan Football Photo Feature: Open Practice - April 6, 2019
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team opened up The Big House and held an open practice on Saturday, April 6 under clear, blue skies in Ann Arbor. Not much was shown and the team wasn't even in full pads but it was still the first look at several early enrolled freshman and some passing concepts under new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. Here's how it looked in photo form.
