Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-06 22:39:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Photo Feature: Open Practice - April 6, 2019

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

E0e9w4gcshhq77pf1zzg
Jalen Mayfield and Jon Runyan Jr. may be Michigan's starting tackles this fall.
Brandon Brown

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team opened up The Big House and held an open practice on Saturday, April 6 under clear, blue skies in Ann Arbor. Not much was shown and the team wasn't even in full pads but it was still the first look at several early enrolled freshman and some passing concepts under new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. Here's how it looked in photo form.


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}