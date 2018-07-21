The Big Ten Conference no longer polls writers attending Big Ten media days for opinions on champions. Cleveland.com , however, has picked it up.

Big Ten writers polled pick Ohio State to repeat as champions in the Big Ten. Ohio State received 191.5 points and 23.5 first-place votes in the division — there were 1.5 points separating the next three teams, and U-M received 1.5 first place votes.

Michigan State was picked second with 142 points and two first-place votes. Penn State was third with 141.5 points, and Michigan was fourth with 140.5 points.

The poll includes 28 writers who cover the conference, well short of the number of media participating at the Big Ten meetings. The Wolverine was not included in the voting.

All 28 writers picked Wisconsin to win the West, with Iowa second and Northwestern third. Fourteen writers picked Ohio State to win the Big Ten title game, while 13 picked Wisconsin. Michigan State received one vote to win the Big Ten title game.

Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting to Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa. Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich finished seventh, while linebacker Khaleke Hudson finished eighth.

Penn State's Trace McSorley was picked as preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was seventh with one point.

How reporters see the Big Ten title game:

Ohio State over Wisconsin (14)

Wisconsin over Ohio State (9)

Wisconsin over Michigan (2)

Wisconsin over Penn State (1)

Wisconsin over Michigan State (1)

Michigan State over Wisconsin (1)