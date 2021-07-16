Michigan Football Players Selling Officially Licensed Jerseys At The MDen

Michigan Wolverines football players are about to cash in on jersey sales now that they can profit off their name, image and likeness. The MDen, the official merchandise retailer of Michigan Athletics, is now selling individual jerseys with players' names on the back and numbers. Presumably, a cut of the profit will go to the student athletes. Per NIL rules, the university had to sign off on players using the official jersey and logos for their own profit.

The MDen sent out an email to fans Friday morning announcing the move.

