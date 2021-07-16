Michigan Football Players Selling Officially Licensed Jerseys At The MDen
Michigan Wolverines football players are about to cash in on jersey sales now that they can profit off their name, image and likeness. The MDen, the official merchandise retailer of Michigan Athletics, is now selling individual jerseys with players' names on the back and numbers. Presumably, a cut of the profit will go to the student athletes. Per NIL rules, the university had to sign off on players using the official jersey and logos for their own profit.
The MDen sent out an email to fans Friday morning announcing the move.
"Who's your Wolverine?" the email began. "Now, for the first time ever, get a customized officially licensed Michigan football jersey with the name and number of current student-athletes."
Of course, the store is not allowed to sell the jerseys without the players' consent. Just 34 players have their jerseys for sale at the moment. The list, as of this moment, includes the following athletes (jersey number is in parentheses)
• Freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9)
• Freshman running back Donovan Edwards (7)
• Redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins (22)
• Redshirt sophomore running back Lucas Andrighetto (37)
• Freshman wide receiver A.J. Henning (3)
• Freshman cornerback Eamonn Dennis (13)
• Fifth-year senior safety Brad Hawkins (2)
• Redshirt sophomore cornerback Gemon Green (22)
• Redshirt sophomore cornerback German Green (33)
• Redshirt freshman safety Caden Kolesar (35)
• Redshirt sophomore cornerback Vincent Gray (4)
• Freshman safety R.J. Moten (6)
• Freshman safety Makari Paige (7)
• Redshirt freshman linebacker Anthony Solomon (10)
• Redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross (12)
• Redshirt sophomore linebacker Michael Barrett (23)
• Redshirt freshman left tackle Karsen Barnhart (52)
• Redshirt freshman tackle Trente Jones (53)
• Freshman guard Zak Zinter (65)
• Redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber (71)
• Redshirt freshman guard Trevor Keegan (77)
• Redshirt junior tackle Joel Honigford (84)
• Junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97)
• Sophomore defensive tackle Christopher Hinton (15)
• Redshirt junior defensive tackle Donovan Jeter (95)
• Freshman defensive end Braiden McGregor (17)
• Freshman defensive end Jaylen Harrell (32)
• Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jess Speight (67)
• Redshirt freshman defensive end Mike Morris (90)
• Redshirt junior defensive end Taylor Upshaw (91)
• Freshman defensive end Kris Jenkins (94)
• Redshirt freshman defensive end Gabe Newburg (99)
• Freshman kicker Cole Hussung (93)
• Redshirt freshman long snapper William Wagner (49)
Additional details about the jerseys, provided by The MDen, can be found below:
