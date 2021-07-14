 WolverineTV: Chris Hutchinson, Doug Skene Join Chris Balas
Wolverine TV: Chris Hutchinson Joins Skene, Balas To Talk Aidan Hutchinson

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan teammates and five-time Big Ten champions Chris Hutchinson and Doug Skene join Chris Balas to talk about their time at U-M, Michigan junior linebacker Aidan Hutchinson (Chris' son) and much more.

RELATED: Handicapping Michigan Football's fall position battles

Michigan Wolverines football's Aidan Hutchinson is 100 percent and has moved to outside linebacker
Michigan Wolverines football's Aidan Hutchinson is 100 percent and has moved to outside linebacker (AP Images)
