 TheWolverine - Handicapping Michigan Wolverines Football’s Position Battles
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-13 08:51:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Handicapping Michigan Wolverines Football’s Position Battles

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan appears set at a number of positions this fall — three/fifths of the offensive line, defensive tackle, junior Aidan Hutchinson at defensive end, junior receiver Ronnie Bell — but there are a few positions that are at least somewhat open heading into fall. We handicap those battles here:

RELATED: Commit Impact: What Landing Micah Pollard Means For Michigan

RELATED: Michigan Notches Commitment From Florida OLB Micah Pollard

QUARTERBACK

Two preseason magazines, Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele, both have Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman starting this year given his experience, and he’ll have a chance to prove himself. He’s had his moments with the Red Raiders and is actually the leading returning completion percentage quarterback in the country (64.6 percent), but he needed a fresh start and wasn’t guaranteed the starting job this at Tech.

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara is the likely starter at quarterback
Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara is the likely starter at quarterback (USA Today Sports Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}