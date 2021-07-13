Handicapping Michigan Wolverines Football’s Position Battles

Michigan appears set at a number of positions this fall — three/fifths of the offensive line, defensive tackle, junior Aidan Hutchinson at defensive end, junior receiver Ronnie Bell — but there are a few positions that are at least somewhat open heading into fall. We handicap those battles here:

Two preseason magazines, Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele, both have Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman starting this year given his experience, and he’ll have a chance to prove himself. He’s had his moments with the Red Raiders and is actually the leading returning completion percentage quarterback in the country (64.6 percent), but he needed a fresh start and wasn’t guaranteed the starting job this at Tech.