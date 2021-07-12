Michigan Notches Commitment From Florida OLB Micah Pollard
Michigan’s momentum on the recruiting trail isn’t slowing down any time soon.
The Wolverines picked up yet another commitment as three-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail outside linebacker Micah Pollard gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge.
Pollard picked Michigan over offers from Arizona, Auburn, Indiana, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, South Carolina and others.
“The Michigan community wants me really bad,” Pollard said. “They have a great program up there and a great education. It seems like they have a lot to offer.”
Michigan hosted Pollard for an official visit during its first big recruiting weekend last month and appeared to be the favorite. However, Auburn seemed to take control later in the month before the Wolverines were ultimately able to swing momentum back.
New Michigan linebackers coach George Helow, a fellow Jacksonville native, played a huge role in sealing the deal with Pollard.
“He’s really cool,” Pollard said. “It’s really fun talking to him. He gets to the point. He’s real with you. He’s just a cool coach and a good person. It’s good to know that there is someone from Jacksonville at Michigan. He is someone I can have a connection with.”
A versatile prospect, Pollard was recruited for the ‘Buck’ linebacker position but has a chance to play all over the field in Mike Macdonald’s new 3-4 defensive scheme.
“(Macdonald) said he sees me playing all over the field,” Pollard said. “He said he can see me being a pass rusher but also someone that can cover and play in the box. We went on a Zoom, and he showed me how he would utilize my abilities. I play a mix at Bartram.”
Pollard is the nephew of former Michigan great Braylon Edwards, who was one of college football’s most dominant wide receivers in the early 2000s.
At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Pollard is ranked as the No. 39 outside linebacker nationally and No. 64 overall prospect in the state of Florida, per Rivals.com.
