Michigan football players teasing 'massive' NIL news on social media

As an example, quarterback Alex Orji is one of many players that have tweeted out the same message regarding the NIL news to ask for support from the entire fanbase.

Multiple Michigan players have been teasing some 'massive' NIL news via social media on Monday. The news, which is expected on Tuesday according to the players, involves the entire football team.

The details of the announcements haven't been leaked as of this writing.

After doing some research, M&BR was able to find a Twitter account that was established in August by the name of @AnnArborNILClub.

The Twitter account is linked to the Ann Arbor NIL Club website with the following description: "The Ann Arbor NIL Club is a membership-based community that allows fans to access the Michigan Football players like never before."

It doesn't necessarily relate to the Tuesday announcement but it's an unannounced project that does support the U-M players.

Stay tuned to this developing story.