Michigan Football: Players That Could Alter 2021's Ceiling Down The Stretch

The Michigan Wolverines will finally play a football game for the first time in two weeks when Northwestern comes to Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats project to be the easiest opponent left on the schedule with some major tests looming. That makes it critical to get off to a big start to start the second half of the season. Michigan enters the stretch run with its goals still ahead of it and a path to a memorable season should they find a way to take care of business in upcoming showdown games. Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State still loom and there are players that the Wolverines need more from down the stretch to raise the bar of what could be possible in 2021. Here are a handful of players that could alter the outlook heading into the final six games of the regular season. RELATED: 'We Need To Make More Plays': Michigan's DBs Must Improve In These Areas RELATED: Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines vs. Northwestern

Quarterback Cade McNamara (and maybe J.J. McCarthy)

Michigan has gotten everything it wants out of its redshirt freshman quarterback to start the season. It took six weeks for Cade McNamara to throw an interception or take a sack, which speaks to his ability to protect the football and make heady plays. He leads drives that end in points. He does what he is asked to do and does an admirable job. Yet, it still feels like there is another gear to unlock. Michigan's passing offense works to provide the quarterback with a lot of high-percentage throws. Removing games against MAC defenses in Western Michigan (81.8 completion percentage) and Northern Illinois (72.7), McNamara is completing 55.4% of his throws in four games against Power Five opponents. The Wolverines need that to be 10% or so higher for this offense to hold up against the better competition. There is also the elephant in the room of true freshman dynamo J.J. McCarthy. His role has expanded recently and there is little to suggest that will not continue. The arm talent is there and he has proven to be an effective piece in the QB run game, something McNamara has not provided. McNamara holding onto the job is entirely on him, but we have seen the coaching staff start to peel things back for McCarthy. Both guys hold the keys for whatever comes next this season.

The Wide Receivers Room

The wideouts got off to a rough start this season by losing junior Ronnie Bell in the first game. It has been a work in progress getting everyone up to speed since, but the time for training wheels has passed. Senior Daylen Baldwin and sophomore Cornelius Johnson have been reliable when called upon. Freshman Roman Wilson has a breakout game against Wisconsin, then missed the Nebraska game with an injury. Sophomore Mike Sainristil has a few moments but has not put it all together yet. It feels like this group of four could still be solid. Freshmen AJ Henning and Andrel Anthony are players it seems the staff would love to get more involved in the second half. The Wolverines have not established a true big-play threat here yet. It is still up for grabs by anyone in the room. Michigan might have to win some shootout-style games down the stretch and the development of the wide receivers will determine how well-equipped they are to do it.

Linebacker Junior Colson

Senior linebacker Josh Ross has been a stabilizing presence in the middle of Michigan's defense, but there has been a bit of a platoon at the other inside spot. Second-year freshman Nikhai Hill-Green won the job out of camp, but true freshman Junior Colson has been rotating in and has made some key plays. Colson projects to be a potential star moving forward for Michigan's defense, but the light coming on this season could elevate a unit that has made strides throughout the year. Colson has earned some midseason freshman All-American honors and his development could set the linebackers up for big things in both the short and long term.

Cornerbacks Gemon Green and Vincent Gray