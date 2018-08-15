Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-15 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Podcast: Angelique Chengelis With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor
Head coach Jim Harbaugh looks to pair an improved offense with a redoubtable defense.

The Detroit News' Angelique Chengelis joins the podcast, discussing the outlook for Michigan football with senior editor John Borton.

Chengelis has covered the Wolverines for more than a quarter century, and shares her insights approaching the 2018 season. Here's what she had to say…


---

