football

Michigan Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

The question of Shea Patterson's eligibility for 2018 looms as a game-changer for Michigan.
Brandon Brown

Michigan sideline reporter Doug Karsch and senior editor John Borton talk Michigan football, including a key eligibility question.

Here's the podcast, featuring Karsch dealing with a tough true or false dilemma right off the opening kick.


