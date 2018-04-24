Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan sideline reporter Doug Karsch and senior editor John Borton talk Michigan football, including a key eligibility question.
Here's the podcast, featuring Karsch dealing with a tough true or false dilemma right off the opening kick.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt and @Balas_Wolverine.
• Like us on Facebook