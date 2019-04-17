Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-17 16:03:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Podcast: Doug Skene, Chris Balas Talk Wolverines' Spring

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Former All-Big Ten lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk Michigan spring football and more.

Uy5uw2ghc3nuautfdali
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}