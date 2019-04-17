Michigan Football Podcast: Doug Skene, Chris Balas Talk Wolverines' Spring
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Former All-Big Ten lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk Michigan spring football and more.
https://t.co/NdolDfT6RI Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas (4-17). Talking spring game and more ... https://t.co/WwmDECVfHM— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) April 17, 2019
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook