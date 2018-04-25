Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Lansing radio host Tom Crawford likes what he sees in this year's Wolverines, projecting a 10-plus-win season.
He breaks down his view of Jim Harbaugh's crew with senior editor John Borton, in this podcast.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42,@AndrewVcourt and @Balas_Wolverine.
• Like us on Facebook