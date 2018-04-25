Ticker
Michigan Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Jim Harbaugh has wrapped up spring football with his team, and looks toward a successful fall.

Lansing radio host Tom Crawford likes what he sees in this year's Wolverines, projecting a 10-plus-win season.

He breaks down his view of Jim Harbaugh's crew with senior editor John Borton, in this podcast.


