U-M Football Point/Counterpoint: Hope For The Future, Reasons For Concern
"Everyone has a competition in their brain of good thoughts vs. bad thoughts. Hopefully, the good thoughts win …"
So said comedian Louis C.K. several years ago in a memorable skit.
“I always have both,” he said during his routine. “The good thing, the thing I believe … and then there’s this thing. I don’t believe it … but it’s there.”
He calls it, ‘of course … but maybe' ... and this is our version for the optimistic Michigan fan who, by now (after 17 years of championship-less football in Ann Arbor) might love some of the pieces in place but are going to have lingering doubts until the Wolverines prove they can get over the top.
We’ll start today with the skill positions on offense …
QUARTERBACKS
OF COURSE, this group has a ton of potential. Redshirt freshman Cade McNamara was a record-setting prep in the state of Nevada, and while he’s not big, he showed in limited action last year he can play when the lights are on. Not known as a great practice player, McNamara nonetheless led a great drive against Wisconsin and lit up Rutgers on his way to 267 yards in 2.5 quarters.
