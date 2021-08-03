Michigan Football Point-Counterpoint: Offensive Line, Special Teams

Continuing our 'Of Course ... But Maybe' series on Michigan Wolverines football for 2021. This time we examine the offensive line, special teams and coaching in Of Course ... But Maybe format.

OF COURSE, there is a lot of talent here. There are a number of four stars competing for time, and all of them were pursued by great schools. Former Michigan All-American Jon Jansen was impressed with many of them from the first day they got on campus, and when we asked former offensive line coach Ed Warinner about his assessment, he concurred. He loved the last few groups and thought there was plenty of talent there to assemble an outstanding line.

One of the guys Jansen liked most, guard Nolan Rumler, was very good in the spring game — and he's not even considered one of the favorites to start at this point. Trevor Keegan has emerged at guard, passing Chuck Filiaga (who had a great summer), while Karsen Barnhart and Trente Jones have also made significant moves.