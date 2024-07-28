2024 Michigan Football Position Breakdown Quarterback
Fall camp has begun for Michigan Football, so we are revisiting our Position Breakdown series with the season right around the corner.
How does the current depth chart shake out?
What are the storylines or things you should be watching heading into camp and eventually, of course, the season?
What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation that could change the way the group looks?
Let's talk signal callers.
DEPTH CHART
|STATUS
|PLAYER
|
STARTER
|
ALEX ORJI OR JACK TUTTLE OR DAVIS WARREN
|
BACKUP
|
TBD
|
DEPTH
|
JAYDEN DENEGAL, JADYN DAVIS
WHAT'S THE STORY?
Out is J.J. McCarthy, the best quarterback in Michigan Football history if you ask former head coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan's push to a National Championship meant McCarthy's decision to enter the NFL Draft didn't come until a week before the deadline in January. With most of the top quarterback options in the transfer portal making decisions in November and no real options in the spring, the Michigan coaching staff never seriously considered adding a QB in the portal.
In the spring, head coach Sherrone Moore and new offensive coordinator and QB coach Kirk Campbell said there would be a five-way battle for the starting quarterback job. Alex Orji, Jack Tuttle, Davis Warren, Jayden Denegal, and Jadyn Davis would each have first-team reps, and the staff would adjust day to day and week to week. Jack Tuttle did not throw throughout the spring. At spring's end, Orji and Warren had created separation and were the two most featured QBs in the Maize vs Blue Spring Game.
Jadyn Davis was impressive, arguably beyond expectations, but it appears the plan for him to redshirt is still likely. Jayden Denegal seemed to fade and has not been included in much of the conversation since.
Tuttle has been throwing this summer and will be a factor in the competition with Orji and Warren. Coming out of summer practices, Tuttle has gotten a lot of the hype from practice observers, and anxiety is building around the battle amongst the fan base.
X FACTOR
This one is easy, Alex Orji.
Orji is a monster athlete at 6'3", 235 lbs, and we've seen what he can do running the ball. Clearly, the coaching staff is calling on Orji to win the starting job, and even if he doesn't, he will play. Meaning there is a likelihood of a 2QB system of sorts.
While we haven't seen many passes from Orji, and despite calls for him to change positions, the staff has kept him at quarterback—again, showing their confidence in him. Tuttle has looked good this summer, and if he is the clearly better passer in the fall, the coaches will have an interesting decision to make. Davis Warren should not be discounted as he bounces back from a shoulder injury that impacted him all of last season.
Orji has to show consistency and that he can be risk-averse. He brings another dimension to an offense looking to be more explosive, but the trade-off can't be less efficiency and more turnovers.
