Fall camp has begun for Michigan Football, so we are revisiting our Position Breakdown series with the season right around the corner. How does the current depth chart shake out?

What are the storylines or things you should be watching heading into camp and eventually, of course, the season?

What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation that could change the way the group looks? Let's talk signal callers.

DEPTH CHART

Advertisement

QUARTERBACK STATUS PLAYER STARTER ALEX ORJI OR JACK TUTTLE OR DAVIS WARREN BACKUP TBD DEPTH JAYDEN DENEGAL, JADYN DAVIS

WHAT'S THE STORY?

Out is J.J. McCarthy, the best quarterback in Michigan Football history if you ask former head coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan's push to a National Championship meant McCarthy's decision to enter the NFL Draft didn't come until a week before the deadline in January. With most of the top quarterback options in the transfer portal making decisions in November and no real options in the spring, the Michigan coaching staff never seriously considered adding a QB in the portal. In the spring, head coach Sherrone Moore and new offensive coordinator and QB coach Kirk Campbell said there would be a five-way battle for the starting quarterback job. Alex Orji, Jack Tuttle, Davis Warren, Jayden Denegal, and Jadyn Davis would each have first-team reps, and the staff would adjust day to day and week to week. Jack Tuttle did not throw throughout the spring. At spring's end, Orji and Warren had created separation and were the two most featured QBs in the Maize vs Blue Spring Game. Jadyn Davis was impressive, arguably beyond expectations, but it appears the plan for him to redshirt is still likely. Jayden Denegal seemed to fade and has not been included in much of the conversation since. Tuttle has been throwing this summer and will be a factor in the competition with Orji and Warren. Coming out of summer practices, Tuttle has gotten a lot of the hype from practice observers, and anxiety is building around the battle amongst the fan base.

X FACTOR