Michigan Football: Post-spring defense depth chart
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Backup
|
DE
|
90 Mike Morris
|
91 Taylor Upshaw
|
17 Braiden McGregor
|
NT
|
58 Mazi Smith
|
55 Mason Graham
|
92 Ike Iwunnah
|
DT
|
54 George Rooks
|
26 Rayshaun Benny
|
56 Dominick Guidice
|
DE
|
94 Kris Jenkins
|
8 Derrick Moore
|
42 TJ Guy
|
EDGE/SAM
|
91 Taylor Upshaw
|
32 Jaylen Harrell
|
42 TJ Guy
Plotting out this defensive line is a tough exercise. Michigan uses so many different fronts and moves players so often on the line, that it's not as simple as identifying the starting DTs in a 4-3 front.
Versatility continues to be the theme of this Michigan football team. Three linemen will serve as essentially the first unit. Mike Morris has been the star of the spring for the defensive line. He will serve in the Aidan Hutchinson role. That means hands in the dirt in the 3T end in a 3-4 front, standing on the edge in the 5T, or even lining up wide of a strong side TE in the 9T. Mazi Smith is the nose in this defense and will be asked to serve over the center all the way to a 3T depending on the front. He, too, had an excellent spring and will be called upon to help create pressure up the middle in the absence of Hutchinson. Kris Jenkins is the other star of this defensive line. He stuck out to me at the spring game as a guy who has physically morphed since arriving on campus. Jenkins is incredibly valuable because he has the ability to line up as a true DE and pass rush in a 4-man front as well as a hand in the dirt DT.
When Michigan goes to a traditional 4-3 base, Jenkins could slide over with George Rooks or Rayshaun Benny playing the 3T. Either of these guys could rotate with Mazi as well, but I think early enrollee Mason Graham is the favorite to backup Mazi at the nose. Physically he is already the kind of player you want in the middle. Ike Iwunnah will continue to compete for snaps, along with Kenneth Grant when he arrives on campus.
Taylor Upshaw is the most likely candidate to replace David Ojabo. He was the favorite for that edge role before Ojabo's emergence last season. He has looked excellent in spring as a pass rusher, SAM linebacker against the run, and even dropping into coverage. His all-around game gives him the edge over Jaylen Harrell. Harrell is more of a true SAM and will be utilized in the run game often, where Upshaw can also play the Hutch role and backup Morris. TJ Guy had a great spring capped by a coming-out performance in the spring game. He is going to be part of these rotations on the edge along with Braiden McGregor.
Derrick Moore played in 5 shades during the spring game. He looks perfectly suited for the Kris Jenkins role in that he is physically capable of playing inside, outside, or on the edge. Moore's tools and versatility have him moving ahead of upperclassmen already after spring.
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Backup
|
WILL
|
41 Nikhai Hill-Green
|
23 Michael Barrett
|
34 Jaydon Hood
|
MIKE
|
26 Junior Colson
|
20 Kalel Mullings
|
29 Joey Velazquez
The linebacker group is much easier to dissect. Junior Colson will be the leader of this unit, and potentially the QB of the defense. Colson is a former WR, so athletic, shifty, and quick but he has begun to add muscle mass giving the Wolverines a fast hard-hitting linebacker in the middle. Who plays behind Colson will be interesting with Kalel Mullings splitting time at RB and baseball player Joey Velazquez getting the next most looks.
Nikhai Hill-Green started last season as the WILL linebacker before losing snaps to Colson. He will again start the year as the starter being spelled by former VIPER Michael Barrett. Hill-Green will be asked to drop in coverage often and will want to shore up this part of his game. Donovan Edwards beat him on a deep wheel route in the spring game, an issue Michigan has had with quick RBs for years. If he can put it together over the summer Jaydon Hood is a player to watch cracking the two-deep.
Another name to watch here is freshman Keon Sabb. Sabb practiced all over the defense in the spring, spending time with the DBs and LBs. Sabb is an elite safety with pass coverage skills good enough to play corner. At 6'2" and with a little more weight, Sabb could be an LB/S hybrid if Michigan can't get the coverage it needs from the WILL.
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Backup
|
CB
|
5 DJ Turner
|
2 Will Johnson
|
14 Quinten Johnson
|
SS
|
19 Rod Moore
|
35 Caden Kolesar
|
31 Jordan Morant/ 3 Keon Sabb
|
FS
|
6 RJ Moten
|
7 Makari Paige
|
2 Will Johnson
|
CB
|
22 Gemon Green
|
1 Ja'Den McBurrows
|
16 Jalen Perry
|
Nickel
|
0 Mike Sainristil
|
2 Will Johnson
|
3 Keon Sabb/ 24 Myles Pollard
Michigan's secondary, like its defensive line, is replacing three starters. DJ Turner came on during the 2022 season earning a starting job and will enter 2022 CB1. Gemon Green is expected to start opposite Turner after losing snaps last year. He will face competition from Ja'Den McBurrows, a physical corner who missed spring camp recovering from an injury.
Green will also face competition from prized recruit Will Johnson. Johnson is an intriguing prospect as his size gives him the potential to play safety or as a nickel hybrid similar to Daxton Hill. To address depth Mike Sainristil was asked to play both ways in the spring. Sainristil's path to the NFL is likely at corner and the experiment so far has been a huge success. Sainristil played nickel during the spring game and showed excellent technique, matching step for step on a deep ball to Cornelius Johnson. Sainristil is the favorite now to start at nickel, with Johnson and fellow freshman Keon Sabb serving more in the hybrid role.
Although recovering from an injury Rod Moore will be tasked with replacing Hill in the strong safety position. Moore played well in his limited snaps in 2021 and gives Michigan a safety who can cover in man, zone, or take on blockers at the line. Backing up more is Caden Kolesar. He has elevated his game in Ann Arbor, contributing more each season, and looks ready to contribute in defensive rotations this season.
Replacing Brad Hawkins will be RJ Moten. Moten also played both safety roles last season and after a solid spring is ready to assume the centerfield role in this defense. Makari Paige played a lot as a freshman but took a step back last season. He looks locked into the two-deep as a tall safety that keeps big plays in front.
---
