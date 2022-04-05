Michigan Football: Post-spring defense depth chart

Plotting out this defensive line is a tough exercise. Michigan uses so many different fronts and moves players so often on the line, that it's not as simple as identifying the starting DTs in a 4-3 front.

Versatility continues to be the theme of this Michigan football team. Three linemen will serve as essentially the first unit. Mike Morris has been the star of the spring for the defensive line. He will serve in the Aidan Hutchinson role. That means hands in the dirt in the 3T end in a 3-4 front, standing on the edge in the 5T, or even lining up wide of a strong side TE in the 9T. Mazi Smith is the nose in this defense and will be asked to serve over the center all the way to a 3T depending on the front. He, too, had an excellent spring and will be called upon to help create pressure up the middle in the absence of Hutchinson. Kris Jenkins is the other star of this defensive line. He stuck out to me at the spring game as a guy who has physically morphed since arriving on campus. Jenkins is incredibly valuable because he has the ability to line up as a true DE and pass rush in a 4-man front as well as a hand in the dirt DT.

When Michigan goes to a traditional 4-3 base, Jenkins could slide over with George Rooks or Rayshaun Benny playing the 3T. Either of these guys could rotate with Mazi as well, but I think early enrollee Mason Graham is the favorite to backup Mazi at the nose. Physically he is already the kind of player you want in the middle. Ike Iwunnah will continue to compete for snaps, along with Kenneth Grant when he arrives on campus.

Taylor Upshaw is the most likely candidate to replace David Ojabo. He was the favorite for that edge role before Ojabo's emergence last season. He has looked excellent in spring as a pass rusher, SAM linebacker against the run, and even dropping into coverage. His all-around game gives him the edge over Jaylen Harrell. Harrell is more of a true SAM and will be utilized in the run game often, where Upshaw can also play the Hutch role and backup Morris. TJ Guy had a great spring capped by a coming-out performance in the spring game. He is going to be part of these rotations on the edge along with Braiden McGregor.

Derrick Moore played in 5 shades during the spring game. He looks perfectly suited for the Kris Jenkins role in that he is physically capable of playing inside, outside, or on the edge. Moore's tools and versatility have him moving ahead of upperclassmen already after spring.



