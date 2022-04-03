Michigan Football: Post-spring offensive depth chart

The defending Big Ten Champion Michigan Wolverines have concluded their spring practices with the annual Maize and Blue Spring Game. We can now combine our spring intel, coaches' comments, and action from the spring game to give our post-spring offense depth chart.

QUARTERBACK Status Player Starter 12 Cade McNamara Backup 9 JJ McCarthy Backup 15 Alan Bowman Backup 16 Davis Warren

JJ McCarthy needing to extend his rehab for a shoulder injury has taken the air out of what many expected to be a heated QB competition this spring. McCarthy is expected to be ready to throw in the summer. Cade McNamara has been the clear-cut QB1 for most of the spring, and his leadership has taken huge strides. McCarthy was never going to take McNamara's job in the offseason, so much hasn't changed. Assuming everyone is healthy, Cade will be the starter and JJ will still get plenty of snaps in the fall. Who leads Michigan through 2022 will be decided on the field. Davis Warren was a great story we heard throughout spring, capped off by steady performance in the spring game. Warren's entire story is incredible and he is now fully entrenched in the battle for QB3. I give Alan Bowman the slight edge because of his experience, but Warren is right there. Michigan also got stellar springs from their two freshman early enrollees Jayden Denegal and Alex Orji. Both made some nice plays in the spring game and are doing a great job learning according to McNamara. Nice depth in the QB room for the Wolverines.

RUNNING BACK Status Player Player Starter 2 Blake Corum 7 Donovan Edwards Backup 22 Tavierre Dunlap

Backup 40 Leon Franklin Short Yardage 20 Kalel Mullings

Blake Corum is healthy and had a great spring. Like McNamara, he has taken huge strides with leadership and is RB1 heading into the summer. Donovan Edwards continues to look every bit the potential superstar. He will be utilized in the passing game heavily, even lining up outside, but I believe he will get plenty of carries as well. He has the talent to eventually surpass Corum. Tavierre Dunlap and Leon Franklin have been battling all spring for RB3. Both runners looked impressive and while I give Dunlap the edge after an impressive spring game, that is a battle that will continue through the offseason. Freshman CJ Stokes will join the team in the fall. The Kalel Mullings experiment made its way onto the field as Mullings played LB and RB in the spring game. The similarities to Hassan Haskins are obvious with Mullings also playing both positions since high school and is a big physical runner not scared of contact. He showed me enough that I think he has the potential to carve out a goal-line/short-yardage role in this backfield.

WIDE RECEIVER Status X Z Y (slot) 1st Team 6 Cornelius Johnson 1 Andrel Anthony 8 Ronnie Bell 2nd Team 0 Darrius Clemons 14 Roman WIlson 3 AJ Henning 3rd Team 10 Cristian Dixon 4 Amorion Walker 37 Eamonn Dennis/ 13 Tyler Morris

OFFENSIVE LINE Position Starter Next Up Bench LT 76 Ryan Hayes 52 Karsen Barnhart 79 Jeffrey Persi LG 77 Trevor Keegan 74 Reece Atteberry 62 Raheem Anderson C 55 Olu Oluwatimi 65 Zak Zinter 51 Greg Crippen RG 65 Zak Zinter 52 Karsen Barnhart 58 Giovanni El-Hadi RT 53 Trente Jones 52 Karsen Barnhart 72 Tristan Bounds

TIGHT END Status Player Player Player Starter 83 Erick All 86 Luke Schoonmaker Backup 84 Joel Honigford 89 Carter Selzer 18 Colston Loveland Backup 88 Matthew Hibner 81 Louis Hansen 82 Max Bredeson

Michigan's loaded offense continues with a talented and experienced tight end room. Erick All is TE1 as a blocking force in the run game, a mismatch nightmare in the seam, and a monster red zone threat. Luke Schoonmaker would like be a star any other year and will see the field for a Wolverines team that loves to use multiple tight ends. The depth behind them is impressive with converted offensive lineman Joel Honigford looking comfortable in his new build. Carter Selzer is a steady force in his fifth year, but freshman Colston Loveland is already gaining fast after an impressive spring including a great catch in the spring game. Matthew Hibner, Louis Hansen, and Max Bredeson are all talented players who are simply behind talented veterans at the moment but could see the field in the future.



RECAP