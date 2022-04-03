Michigan Football: Post-spring offensive depth chart
The defending Big Ten Champion Michigan Wolverines have concluded their spring practices with the annual Maize and Blue Spring Game. We can now combine our spring intel, coaches' comments, and action from the spring game to give our post-spring offense depth chart.
|Status
|Player
|
Starter
|
12 Cade McNamara
|
Backup
|
9 JJ McCarthy
|
Backup
|
15 Alan Bowman
|
Backup
|
16 Davis Warren
JJ McCarthy needing to extend his rehab for a shoulder injury has taken the air out of what many expected to be a heated QB competition this spring. McCarthy is expected to be ready to throw in the summer. Cade McNamara has been the clear-cut QB1 for most of the spring, and his leadership has taken huge strides.
McCarthy was never going to take McNamara's job in the offseason, so much hasn't changed. Assuming everyone is healthy, Cade will be the starter and JJ will still get plenty of snaps in the fall. Who leads Michigan through 2022 will be decided on the field.
Davis Warren was a great story we heard throughout spring, capped off by steady performance in the spring game. Warren's entire story is incredible and he is now fully entrenched in the battle for QB3. I give Alan Bowman the slight edge because of his experience, but Warren is right there. Michigan also got stellar springs from their two freshman early enrollees Jayden Denegal and Alex Orji. Both made some nice plays in the spring game and are doing a great job learning according to McNamara. Nice depth in the QB room for the Wolverines.
|Status
|Player
|Player
|
Starter
|
2 Blake Corum
|
7 Donovan Edwards
|
Backup
|
22 Tavierre Dunlap
|
|
Backup
|
40 Leon Franklin
|
Short Yardage
|
20 Kalel Mullings
Blake Corum is healthy and had a great spring. Like McNamara, he has taken huge strides with leadership and is RB1 heading into the summer. Donovan Edwards continues to look every bit the potential superstar. He will be utilized in the passing game heavily, even lining up outside, but I believe he will get plenty of carries as well. He has the talent to eventually surpass Corum.
Tavierre Dunlap and Leon Franklin have been battling all spring for RB3. Both runners looked impressive and while I give Dunlap the edge after an impressive spring game, that is a battle that will continue through the offseason. Freshman CJ Stokes will join the team in the fall.
The Kalel Mullings experiment made its way onto the field as Mullings played LB and RB in the spring game. The similarities to Hassan Haskins are obvious with Mullings also playing both positions since high school and is a big physical runner not scared of contact. He showed me enough that I think he has the potential to carve out a goal-line/short-yardage role in this backfield.
|Status
|X
|Z
|Y (slot)
|
1st Team
|
6 Cornelius Johnson
|
1 Andrel Anthony
|
8 Ronnie Bell
|
2nd Team
|
0 Darrius Clemons
|
14 Roman WIlson
|
3 AJ Henning
|
3rd Team
|
10 Cristian Dixon
|
4 Amorion Walker
|
37 Eamonn Dennis/ 13 Tyler Morris
Michigan's wide receiver room is loaded. The Wolverines will rotate, mix and match, and utilize different playmakers in different games. There are some tiers developing with leading receiver Cornelius Johnson as WR1. I have Ronnie Bell being utilized in the slot when he returns, but he can line up anywhere. I am giving the slight edge to Andrel Anthony now over Roman Wison. Both are deep threats but Anthony has taken that next step after his breakout freshman season. AJ Henning has been impressive, and his versatility will see him take on a larger role in 2022.
TMBR's Brandon Justice wrote that immediately after the spring game, Michigan has its next superstar in Darrius Clemons. Clemons confirmed everything we have heard since he arrived in Ann Arbor. He is a physical phenom with the tools and mentality to make an instant impact for Michigan. They won't be able to keep him off the field in the fall.
Cristian Dixon has fallen behind Clemons on the depth chart but is still a guy with potential. Amorion Walker and Tyler Morris are part of the "freak show" freshman WR class with Clemons. Walker played in the spring game, while Morris did not. Learning the route tree will be key to them seeing the field this season. Eamonn Dennis is a two-way player who will see limited action.
|Position
|Starter
|Next Up
|Bench
|
LT
|
76 Ryan Hayes
|
52 Karsen Barnhart
|
79 Jeffrey Persi
|
LG
|
77 Trevor Keegan
|
74 Reece Atteberry
|
62 Raheem Anderson
|
C
|
55 Olu Oluwatimi
|
65 Zak Zinter
|
51 Greg Crippen
|
RG
|
65 Zak Zinter
|
52 Karsen Barnhart
|
58 Giovanni El-Hadi
|
RT
|
53 Trente Jones
|
52 Karsen Barnhart
|
72 Tristan Bounds
Michigan's offensive line returns starters Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter. Olu Oluwatimi has fit in right away taking over for Andrew Vastardis. The entire Wolverine team is impressed and enamored with Olu. He is a strong leader, and Cade McNamara even mentioned their relationship is in a great place, and they will be ready come fall.
The only real position battle in the spring was replacing Andrew Steuber at right tackle. Trente Jones has had an impressive spring that currently has him locked in at RT. Karsen Barnhart gives Michigan an incredible depth piece whether going jumbo or as the first man off the bench. I anticipate Barnhart will step on the field in response to nearly any injury. Starting RG Zak Zinter played center in the spring game and I think he would slide over if a backup was needed.
Behind them, a crop of underclassmen is taking huge strides. Starting LT Ryan Hayes called out Jeffrey Persi and Tristan Bounds has guys who are getting better every day. Giovanni El-Hadi and Raheem Anderson are RS FR who are starting to fill their frames and look every bit the part of a Big Ten lineman. Greg Crippen is still a guy who could start for the Wolverines in the future but will have to wait behind Olu and Zinter.
|Status
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
Starter
|
83 Erick All
|
86 Luke Schoonmaker
|
Backup
|
84 Joel Honigford
|
89 Carter Selzer
|
18 Colston Loveland
|
Backup
|
88 Matthew Hibner
|
81 Louis Hansen
|
82 Max Bredeson
Michigan's loaded offense continues with a talented and experienced tight end room. Erick All is TE1 as a blocking force in the run game, a mismatch nightmare in the seam, and a monster red zone threat. Luke Schoonmaker would like be a star any other year and will see the field for a Wolverines team that loves to use multiple tight ends.
The depth behind them is impressive with converted offensive lineman Joel Honigford looking comfortable in his new build. Carter Selzer is a steady force in his fifth year, but freshman Colston Loveland is already gaining fast after an impressive spring including a great catch in the spring game. Matthew Hibner, Louis Hansen, and Max Bredeson are all talented players who are simply behind talented veterans at the moment but could see the field in the future.
RECAP
It's no secret, Michigan's offense is loaded with playmakers. They have an incredible balance of experience and depth. Impact players are returning, solid contributors, and underclassmen with talent too good to keep on the bench. Michigan's biggest challenge through the summer will be continuing to build the continuity and culture of the team. Come fall, the biggest challenge might be figuring out how to use all the talent it has developed in the past few seasons.
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @TrevorMcCue
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!