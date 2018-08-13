Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-13 10:20:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Practice Observer: ‘Quarterback Play Will Be A Lot Better'

I3rkubuus4i7ss2sea54
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Among the alarming stats from the last several years, one stands out …

When Michigan quarterbacks have a quarterback rating above 40 (which is bad) under Jim Harbaugh, Michigan 18-1. When it’s 40 or below, Michigan is 10-10.

Last year’s quarterback play wasn’t up to snuff, for several reasons. Former Michigan All-American offensive lineman Jon Jansen told WXYT’s Doug Karsch while co-hosting the Karsch and Anderson show last week this year’s will be much better.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}