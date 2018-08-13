Among the alarming stats from the last several years, one stands out …

When Michigan quarterbacks have a quarterback rating above 40 (which is bad) under Jim Harbaugh, Michigan 18-1. When it’s 40 or below, Michigan is 10-10.

Last year’s quarterback play wasn’t up to snuff, for several reasons. Former Michigan All-American offensive lineman Jon Jansen told WXYT’s Doug Karsch while co-hosting the Karsch and Anderson show last week this year’s will be much better.