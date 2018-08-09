Many of Michigan’s problems on offense last year started up front with the offensive line. The Wolverines are making huge strides in the early going.

Former Michigan All-American and longtime NFL stalwart Jon Jansen has been at practices the last few years, and he’s seen plenty to like this year under new OL coach Ed Warinner.

“Practice is going good. It’s physical,” Jansen said while co-hosting the Karsch and Anderson Show with WXYT’s Doug Karsch Wednesday. “Everybody would assume this time of year it’s going to be physical … new strength coach Ben Herbert talked about the strength gains these guys have had this offseason and weight gains. It is obvious to me it is showing.