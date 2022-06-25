Michigan Football: Predicting Week 1 Offensive Starters

Michigan's offense returns a ton of talent and up-and-coming playmakers. There will be plenty of rotation occurring as Michigan will look to utilize its depth to keep players fresh and take advantage of mismatch advantages. There will be clear starters as well, and as we head into fall camp, let's look at who we think will be taking the opening snaps on September 3 as Michigan takes on Colorado State to open its season.

QUARTERBACK: Cade McNamara

There's a QB competition because, unlike last season, Jim Harbaugh has not named Cade McNamara the starter. I'm not sure Harbaugh has it in him to hand the job to JJ McCarthy before the season begins. With a favorable schedule, the battle will go into the season, and if I had to guess, I think JJ is the eventual starter. Week 1, taking the first snaps, today I'll take McNamara.

RUNNING BACK: Blake Corum

Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards have a chance to be the best RB duo in the country. While I think Edwards may end up with the most touches at the end of the year and has a chance to break out into a national star this season, Blake Corum will get the first crack at RB1 just like last season.

WIDE RECEIVER: Cornelius Johnson, Ronnie Bell, Andrel Anthony

Wide receiver is a deep and talented room where many guys will play, but I think in week 1, last year's leading receiver Cornelius Johnson will lead the starters. He's ready to put it all together and will be one of the more consistent receivers in the group. Ronnie Bell is on track to be back to full health by the start of the season, so I don't see any way the team's heart isn't on the field for the first play. The battle I see right now is for WR3. Roman Wilson and Andrel Anthony possess similar skill sets as deep threats who can also line up in the slot. Anthony likely has the better ball skills, but today Wilson is the better blocker. To play WR at Michigan, you have to block, and I think by the opening game, Anthony will be improved enough to take that spot.

TIGHT END: Erick All

Tight end is no different than the rest of the roster on offense, loaded with talent. The difference with this group is that Erick All is the clear leader and best player. Luke Schoonmaker is as good as any TE2 in the country, but All has the potential to have one of the best TE seasons in Michigan history and will be the opening game starter.

OFFENSIVE LINE (L-R): Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, Olu Oluwatimi, Zak Zinter, Trente Jones