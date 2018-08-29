Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-29 16:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Predictions: How Many All-Americans From U-M In 2018?

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Seyyoetnm0i57rlmvr3i
Ccrkqbgrza0gc9pukmgk
Junior defensive lineman Rashan Gary is definitely a potential All-American.
Lon Horwedel

Michigan's defense is absolutely loaded and could produce several All-Americans in 2018. Are there any players on the offense who could receiver the honor? It's pretty clear that U-M's 2018 roster will be accolade-ridden at the end of the year but who exactly will claim All-American honors? We discuss…

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}