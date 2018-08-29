Michigan Football Predictions: How Many All-Americans From U-M In 2018?
Michigan's defense is absolutely loaded and could produce several All-Americans in 2018. Are there any players on the offense who could receiver the honor? It's pretty clear that U-M's 2018 roster will be accolade-ridden at the end of the year but who exactly will claim All-American honors? We discuss…
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news