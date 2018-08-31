Michigan's defensive is a playoff-level unit but what about the offense? Did Ed Warinner really fix the offensive line enough to spring running backs Karan Higdon and Chris Evans when it matters most? Can that same group protect Shea Patterson well enough for him to put his arm talent on display game in and game out?

If the answers to those questions are yes, the Wolverines will be in the playoff discussion. Is that going to happen? We try our hand at figuring that loaded question out.