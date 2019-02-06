Beydoun comes to Ann Arbor from Detroit Catholic Central in Novi, Michigan and said it was a no-brainer to become a Wolverine.

“It’s always been my dream school to be honest and we visited [Saturday] and my family thought it was really the best decision for us after two injury plagued seasons,” Beydoun said.

Beydoun endured adversity in high school, breaking his leg twice.

“I broke it my sophomore and junior year back-to-back same leg,” Beydoun said. “Coming back from that really taught me that I could do anything because basically that’s really tough to do. It gave me a chance to really be grateful and not take things for granted ever again. That’s really gave me the drive to do those things.”

He said he was also considering Brown and before the injuries, Northwestern, Syracuse and Notre Dame were interested in him as a scholarship player.