David Long, Karan Higdon, Chris Evans and others met the media Tuesday and provided great insight. Here’s what we learned …

Michigan’s offensive players love their defense.So much so, in fact, that they didn’t seem to put Notre Dame’s in the same category, even during game week.

Senior captain and running back Karan Higdon has been providing plenty of material for the media, and he did it again when asked if he saw similarities between ND’s defense (on film) and U-M’s.

“Naw,” he said. “Our defense is one of a kind. There’s nobody that compares to our defense.”

Junior running back Chris Evans concurred, though he was talking more about style.

“Oh, no,” he said when asked if there were similarities. “[Defensive coordinator] Don Brown, it’s a circus on the field. In practice, the fact that we see it every day … we see people running over here, over here, Chase Winovich going from DE back to linebacker … ‘oh my God, what’s going on?’”