If ever there were a guy born to work for someone like Jim Harbaugh, Ben Herbert is that man. Rugged, no-nonsense, high expectations of his players — all are traits common to both Michigan’s head coach and his first-year strength coach. Their “do the work, no excuses” approach has worked for both guys in their various coaching stops.

Perhaps the best evidence of the duo’s similarities is summed up in one anecdote from Herbert’s time at Arkansas, where he worked under Bret Bielema from 2013-17.

He had followed the coach from Wisconsin, where ‘Herb’ was a Rose Bowl champion, four-year letterman and two-year starter on the defensive line from 1998-2001.

When he became the team’s full-time strength coach in 2009, much was made of a unique incentive he brought with him. The players who performed best actually got to work out harder and more strenuously, and sometimes more often.

If that sounds familiar, it should. When Harbaugh arrived in Ann Arbor in 2015, he did something similar — he made the guys who fared best in sprints and in practice do more.

“He explained it well, and I felt guys had a good attitude about it,” former receiver Amara Darboh recalled. “Only the guys that win get a chance to get better.”

Herbert’s top four weight room performers at Wisconsin used to earn invitations into a special “Black Room” workout. Only those four were allowed into a small room that had once been a closet, where a picture of former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson welcomed them with his quote: “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

There, they got the super wash of workouts, far more rigorous and detailed, designed to help them reach an elite level. It also served as an incentive for the rest of the team to join them.