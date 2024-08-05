Michigan Football ranked 8th in first coaches poll of 2024
The first Coaches Poll of the 2024 season is out, and the Michigan Wolverines are in the top 10 to start the season.
Michigan received 1 first-place vote in the poll. Others receiving first-place votes include Georgia with 46, Ohio State with 7, and Texas with 1.
Notre Dame (#7) and Florida State (#10) are the only non-SEC or Big Ten schools in the top 10.
Michigan has three future opponents in the top 4, with Ohio State (#2), Oregon (#3), and Texas (#4).
Other Big Ten schools listed in the top 25 include USC (#23) and Iowa (#25). Washington, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Maryland also received votes.
