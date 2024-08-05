Advertisement
Michigan Football ranked 8th in first coaches poll of 2024

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

The first Coaches Poll of the 2024 season is out, and the Michigan Wolverines are in the top 10 to start the season.

Michigan received 1 first-place vote in the poll. Others receiving first-place votes include Georgia with 46, Ohio State with 7, and Texas with 1.

Notre Dame (#7) and Florida State (#10) are the only non-SEC or Big Ten schools in the top 10.

Michigan has three future opponents in the top 4, with Ohio State (#2), Oregon (#3), and Texas (#4).

Other Big Ten schools listed in the top 25 include USC (#23) and Iowa (#25). Washington, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Maryland also received votes.


