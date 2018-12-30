Michigan is expected to bring in eight early enrollees from the 2019 class, none more important than Rivals250 defensive tackle Mazi Smith. Michigan loses senior defensive tackles Bryan Mone and Lawrence Marshall along with sophomore Aubrey Solomon, who transferred from the program.

Smith is set to compete this week in Orlando at the Under Armour All American Game and checks in at 6-3, 320 pounds.



“Just competing, I mean it’s cool to get all the gear and stuff, but I came here to compete,” Smith said when asked what he’s looking forward to the most.