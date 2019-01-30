Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Theo Johnson Bonding Well With Sherrone Moore

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Three-star tight end Theo Johnson has now seen Michigan several times in person.
Windsor (Ontario) Holy Names three-star tight end Theo Johnson visited Michigan for the Penn State game this fall and then picked up an offer from the Wolverines earlier this month. The 6-5, 235-pounder returned to Ann Arbor last Saturday and had a great time with the staff and fellow targets.

