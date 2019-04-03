Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-03 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Corey Wren Now Considering U-M

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Vhco9al6malqbyzxrmwa
Three-star athlete Corey Wren just picked up his Michigan offer and is now seriously looking at the Wolverines.
Sam Spiegelman

Harvey (La.) John Curtis three-star athlete Corey Wren was offered by Michigan yesterday and immediately grabbed his attention. Running backs coach Jay Harbaugh likes Wren as a running back with the possibility of playing some wide receiver and felt the need to let the speedy athlete know. The 5-10, 165-pounder had more than 20 offers before a tender from U-M presented itself but it still caught him off guard.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}