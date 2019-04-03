Michigan Football Recruiting: Corey Wren Now Considering U-M
Harvey (La.) John Curtis three-star athlete Corey Wren was offered by Michigan yesterday and immediately grabbed his attention. Running backs coach Jay Harbaugh likes Wren as a running back with the possibility of playing some wide receiver and felt the need to let the speedy athlete know. The 5-10, 165-pounder had more than 20 offers before a tender from U-M presented itself but it still caught him off guard.
