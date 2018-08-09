Ticker
football

Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Hot Board - Safety

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Five-star safety Daxton Hill is arguably Michigan's top overall target in 2019.
The U-M staff landed several prospects in 2018 who could play safety and the position doesn't seem like a huge priority for the staff in 2019. Only about 20 prospects have been offered and there are only a few who are legitimate targets for the Wolverines at this time. Some of those targets are also being viewed as potential VIPER candidates as well making the position even a little tougher to figure out.

In The Fold

The Latest: Johnson has great speed and phenomenal instincts while being extremely muscular at 5-11, 190 pounds. He has a great feel for the game and really does pretty well in both coverage and in run support making him a great fit at the VIPER position. He was always high on Michigan dating back to last fall and really turned into a very serious option after visiting again this spring where he picked up his offer.

The Latest: Michigan is by far Velazquez's biggest offer and it seemed like only a matter of time before he accepted it. The 6-0, 205-pounder is also viewed as a VIPER by the Michigan staff and became a take after he camped in front of the coaches in Ann Arbor back in June. He has a good skill set for making plays in Don Brown's system and felt like the opportunity to play football and baseball in Ann Arbor was too good to pass up.

Hot Board Changes - Safety
Added Removed

None

Chris Adimora - recently committed to Texas
{{ article.author_name }}