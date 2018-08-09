Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Hot Board - Safety
The U-M staff landed several prospects in 2018 who could play safety and the position doesn't seem like a huge priority for the staff in 2019. Only about 20 prospects have been offered and there are only a few who are legitimate targets for the Wolverines at this time. Some of those targets are also being viewed as potential VIPER candidates as well making the position even a little tougher to figure out.
In The Fold
The Latest: Johnson has great speed and phenomenal instincts while being extremely muscular at 5-11, 190 pounds. He has a great feel for the game and really does pretty well in both coverage and in run support making him a great fit at the VIPER position. He was always high on Michigan dating back to last fall and really turned into a very serious option after visiting again this spring where he picked up his offer.
The Latest: Michigan is by far Velazquez's biggest offer and it seemed like only a matter of time before he accepted it. The 6-0, 205-pounder is also viewed as a VIPER by the Michigan staff and became a take after he camped in front of the coaches in Ann Arbor back in June. He has a good skill set for making plays in Don Brown's system and felt like the opportunity to play football and baseball in Ann Arbor was too good to pass up.
