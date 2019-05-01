Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Athlete Jabari Small Liked His Visit
Three-star 2020 Eads, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian) athlete Jabari Small might be at the beginning of his recruiting process, but he is very interested in Michigan.
Small attended Michigan’s spring game a few weeks ago and liked what he saw.
The Wolverines are an attractive program for Small.
“It’s a great school,” he added. “I’m very interested in them. I have a great relationship with Jay Harbaugh. We speak a lot. The visit helped a lot too.”
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news