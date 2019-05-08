Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 CB Collin Gamble Talks U-M Offer, More
He might not be the highest rated defensive back in the country but Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian School two-star cornerback Collin Gamble did enough on tape to earn an offer from the Wolverines about a week ago. The 5-10, 185-pounder broke down how U-M offered him and gave his thoughts on pulling in a tender from a school like Michigan.
