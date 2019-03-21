St. John Bosco (Calif.) is home of many of the nations top football prospects, including 2020 five-star quarterback DJ Uigialelei. It’s also the former home of elite11 quarterback and Arizona Cardinal Josh Rosen. Yesterday the program sent over many prospects to visit Ann Arbor, and of those included junior safeties Kourt Williams and Jake Newman, as well as defensive tackle Kobe Pepe and cornerback James Smith.



