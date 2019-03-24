Michigan became the first Big Ten program to offer a scholarship to 2020 Pickerington (Ohio) Central defensive end Ty Hamilton back in January, and he made his way to campus earlier today to experience the Maize and Blue with an offer in hand. It was the first visit to Ann Arbor for the 6-2, 230 pound prospect, though he says he already knew about the “great” coaching staff and high academic prowess of the school beforehand. Today was about experiencing those qualities first hand, and it’s something that was accomplished.



