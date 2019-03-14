Michigan had made a significant effort inside the state of Ohio as of late, which includes the signing of six different players in the 2019 class, talented wide receiver Quintel Kent and Rivals250 offensive lineman Nolan Rumler among them.

That effort remains as the Wolverines already hold a commitment from Columbus (Ohio) Northland wide receiver Khalil Branham and are in pursuit of players such as Rivals250 linebacker Jaheim Thomas, Pickerington North wide receiver Chris Scott, and also Pickerington Central defensive end Ty Hamilton.



