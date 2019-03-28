Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 DT Kobe Pepe Has "Amazing" U-M Visit
Last week a group of prospects from one of the nations most talented and sought after high school programs in the country, St. John Bosco, took a Midwest tour which included visits to Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Michigan. Among the group was 2020 defensive tackle Kobe Pepe, a 6-3, 270 pound force in the middle of the line that walked away from Ann Arbor with a Michigan offer in hand.
