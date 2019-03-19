Ticker
2019-03-19

Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Fla. RB Marvin Scott III Recaps UM Offer

Adam Ghabour • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

2020 Florida RB Marvin Scott III eager to visit Ann Arbor

Michigan’s running back situation is getting a lot of attention these days. With senior Karan Higdon off the the NFL draft, and rising senior Chris Evans with some disciplinary issues, rising redshirt freshman Christian Turner and former walk-on Tru Wilson are being tasked with carrying the load right now. True freshman back Zach Charbonnet will miss all of spring ball after having surgery on his meniscus, making running back that much more of a position of need in the 2020 class than it already was.


