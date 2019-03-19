Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Fla. RB Marvin Scott III Recaps UM Offer
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan’s running back situation is getting a lot of attention these days. With senior Karan Higdon off the the NFL draft, and rising senior Chris Evans with some disciplinary issues, rising redshirt freshman Christian Turner and former walk-on Tru Wilson are being tasked with carrying the load right now. True freshman back Zach Charbonnet will miss all of spring ball after having surgery on his meniscus, making running back that much more of a position of need in the 2020 class than it already was.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news