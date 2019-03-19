Michigan’s running back situation is getting a lot of attention these days. With senior Karan Higdon off the the NFL draft, and rising senior Chris Evans with some disciplinary issues, rising redshirt freshman Christian Turner and former walk-on Tru Wilson are being tasked with carrying the load right now. True freshman back Zach Charbonnet will miss all of spring ball after having surgery on his meniscus, making running back that much more of a position of need in the 2020 class than it already was.



