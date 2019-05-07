News More News
Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Athlete

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Three-star athlete Jabari Small is being recruited at Michigan as a running back. (Per Kjeldsen)

Michigan has recently offered quite a few "athletes" in the 2020 class and there are some very talented players from across the country involved with the Wolverines. Here's a look at U-M's options among guys who can potentially play multiple positions in college.


Hot Board Changes - Athlete
Added Removed

Corey Wren - recently offered by Michigan

Kristian Story - recently eliminated Michigan

Deshawn Jones - recently offered by Michigan

Jaden Navarette - recently committed to Oregon

Marcellus Moore - recently offered by Michigan

Brian Branch - recently committed to Alabama

DJ Jones - recently offered by Michigan

Ian Stewart - recently eliminated Michigan

Nate McCollum - recently offered by Michigan

RJ Moten - recently offered by Michigan
