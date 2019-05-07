Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Athlete
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan has recently offered quite a few "athletes" in the 2020 class and there are some very talented players from across the country involved with the Wolverines. Here's a look at U-M's options among guys who can potentially play multiple positions in college.
|Added
|Removed
|
Corey Wren - recently offered by Michigan
|
Kristian Story - recently eliminated Michigan
|
Deshawn Jones - recently offered by Michigan
|
Jaden Navarette - recently committed to Oregon
|
Marcellus Moore - recently offered by Michigan
|
Brian Branch - recently committed to Alabama
|
DJ Jones - recently offered by Michigan
|
Ian Stewart - recently eliminated Michigan
|
Nate McCollum - recently offered by Michigan
|
RJ Moten - recently offered by Michigan
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news