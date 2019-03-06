Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Cornerback

Brandon Brown
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
In-state, four-star cornerback Enzo Jennings is a potential option for the Wolverines.
Brandon Brown

Michigan has one cornerback in the fold in four-star Andre Seldon but obviously would like to add at least one or two more. Seldon is likely a nickel specialist because of his size and tight-space quickness so adding a couple of longer boundary corners seems to make the most sense. Here are some options remaining for Michigan at cornerback.

In The Fold

Note: Seldon committed to Michigan back in June of last year and is as solid as can be. The 5-9, 154-pounder is a tad undersized but he's fast and very, very sticky in coverage. He picked up his fourth star not long ago after a great junior season and strong offseason so far. He has a mean streak and takes on all comers, which you love to see in corners as well. He's working on other in-state players and doesn't intend to look around at all.

