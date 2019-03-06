Note: Seldon committed to Michigan back in June of last year and is as solid as can be. The 5-9, 154-pounder is a tad undersized but he's fast and very, very sticky in coverage. He picked up his fourth star not long ago after a great junior season and strong offseason so far. He has a mean streak and takes on all comers, which you love to see in corners as well. He's working on other in-state players and doesn't intend to look around at all.