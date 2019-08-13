Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are recruiting well across the board and that includes the defensive line. New D-line coach Shaun Nua has brought a lot of positive energy to the recruiting staff and so far he's got three very talented and versatile prospects in the fold. There doesn't seem to be much room for anyone else but there are a few prospects still in the mix.

Three-star weakside defensive end Kenny Mestidor is still considering the Wolverines. (Brandon Brown)

In The Fold

The Latest: Jenkins picked up his Michigan offer on May 30 and he committed on July 3 so things obviously progressed pretty quickly with him. Jenkins strongly considered Penn State, Northwestern and Maryland but knew he wanted to be a Wolverine after the massive visit weekend from June 21-23.

The Latest: Lewis had been committed to West Virginia for quite a while but also couldn't resist the opportunity to be a Wolverine once he officially visited for the June 21-23 blowout weekend. In fact, he flipped before even heading back to New Jersey and now figures to be a very versatile piece of Michigan's defensive line haul.