{{ timeAgo('2019-08-13 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Defensive Line

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are recruiting well across the board and that includes the defensive line. New D-line coach Shaun Nua has brought a lot of positive energy to the recruiting staff and so far he's got three very talented and versatile prospects in the fold. There doesn't seem to be much room for anyone else but there are a few prospects still in the mix.

Three-star weakside defensive end Kenny Mestidor is still considering the Wolverines. (Brandon Brown)

In The Fold

The Latest: Jenkins picked up his Michigan offer on May 30 and he committed on July 3 so things obviously progressed pretty quickly with him. Jenkins strongly considered Penn State, Northwestern and Maryland but knew he wanted to be a Wolverine after the massive visit weekend from June 21-23.

The Latest: Lewis had been committed to West Virginia for quite a while but also couldn't resist the opportunity to be a Wolverine once he officially visited for the June 21-23 blowout weekend. In fact, he flipped before even heading back to New Jersey and now figures to be a very versatile piece of Michigan's defensive line haul.

The Latest: McGregor picked Michigan over teams like Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame among others and gave U-M a great piece to work around on the defensive line. The 6-6, 250-pounder is beyond excited to be a Wolverine and intends to be around Ann Arbor as often as possible. He also plans to recruit other players from multiple classes in order to bring as much talent with him to Michigan as he can.


Hot Board Changes - Defensive Line
Added Removed

Jeffrey M'ba - recently included Michigan in his top ten

Brandon Taylor - committed to Penn State

Van Fillinger - committed to Texas

Ty Hamilton - committed to Ohio State

Omari Thomas - eliminated Michigan

Jayson Jones - seems solidly committed to Alabama

Kobe Pepe - committed to USC

Montra Edwards - doesn't seem to be considering Michigan

Deontae Craig - is not being recruited by Michigan

{{ article.author_name }}