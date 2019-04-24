Even though 2020 Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia linebacker Cal Haladay isn’t an in-state prospect, he is well acquainted with the Michigan football program.

Over the past few years, he’s been on campus multiple times for unofficial visits. During these visits, he’s gotten to see everything from the Big House to the upgraded facilities.

At Michigan’s spring game last week, Haladay was back in Ann Arbor for another unofficial visit.

“It was awesome to go out there and see everything,” Haladay said. “I think that’s my third or fourth time that I’ve been out to Michigan. It’s awesome to see. I like to watch the college game, how the game is going to be.”



