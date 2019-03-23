Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Mass. WR Eamonn Dennis Talks UM Interest
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan is in search of a wide receiver or two in the 2020 class, for many reasons. For one, star receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins are heading into big junior seasons that could catapult them into a high NFL draft stock.
A candidate to replace them can be seen in Worcester (Mass.) St. Johns prospect Eamonn Dennis. It seems as though the 5-10, 173 pound wide receiver has become one of heavy interest for Michigan.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news