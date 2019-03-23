Michigan is in search of a wide receiver or two in the 2020 class, for many reasons. For one, star receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins are heading into big junior seasons that could catapult them into a high NFL draft stock.

A candidate to replace them can be seen in Worcester (Mass.) St. Johns prospect Eamonn Dennis. It seems as though the 5-10, 173 pound wide receiver has become one of heavy interest for Michigan.