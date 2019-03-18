Michigan signed a few offensive lineman in 2019, a position that was considered one of major need, and includes a haul of Rivals250 prospects Nolan Rumler, Trente Jones, Trevor Keegan and others. In 2020 the interior of the line is in need of some help and it’s always nice when help is in your own backyard.

Edwardsburg (Mich.) offensive lineman Josh Priebe received an offer from Michigan about three weeks ago, and has since added tenders from Boston College, Northwestern, Iowa, Yale, Minnesota and more to a list that already included Tennessee, Miami, Nebraska, Purdue and more. Priebe, a 6-5, 275 pound prospect is in the process of building up a bond with the coaches at Michigan, and looks forward to visiting campus this coming weekend.