Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Ohio OG Terah Edwards Recaps U-M Visit
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan has emphasized the state of Ohio in recruiting, throughout its history, but especially as of late. Signings from promising tight end Erick All, talented wide receiver Quintel Kent, and even preferred walk-on and Michigan legacy Caden Kolesar have made headlines and the Wolverines don’t appear interested in slowing down.
Groveport (Ohio) Madison offensive guard Terah Edwards took his first trip to Ann Arbor this past weekend, and it was one he hoped had him walking away with an offer. Well, that’s exactly what he got, along with an experience that left him feeling the Maize and Blue.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news