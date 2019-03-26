Michigan has emphasized the state of Ohio in recruiting, throughout its history, but especially as of late. Signings from promising tight end Erick All, talented wide receiver Quintel Kent, and even preferred walk-on and Michigan legacy Caden Kolesar have made headlines and the Wolverines don’t appear interested in slowing down.

Groveport (Ohio) Madison offensive guard Terah Edwards took his first trip to Ann Arbor this past weekend, and it was one he hoped had him walking away with an offer. Well, that’s exactly what he got, along with an experience that left him feeling the Maize and Blue.





