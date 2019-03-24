Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 OL Josh Priebe Enjoys U-M Visit
Michigan was busy this weekend hosting a ton of big name visitors, both local and from afar. Those on campus this weekend included 2020 Oak Park (Mich.) High wide receiver Maliq Carr, Ontario (Can.) tight end Theo Johnson, Akron (Ohio) VIPER target Bangally Kamara and many more. A name that is gaining more steam around Michigan, however, is Edwardsburg (Mich.) High offensive lineman Josh Priebe.
He’s a player Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner sees fitting in perfectly at U-M, and one who’s visit to campus this weekend was huge for all those involved.
